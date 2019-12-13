Thomas is poised to make another start after teammate Greg Olsen (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Thomas took full advantage of the same opportunity last week, hauling in five of 10 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in a 40-20 loss to the Falcons. He isn't likely to repeat the target volume, but he should get plenty of snaps against a Seattle defense that's given up the second-most receiving yards (918) to tight ends this year.