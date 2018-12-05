Panthers' Ian Thomas: Stepping in for injured Olsen
Thomas is primed for a key role with teammate Greg Olsen (foot) out for the season, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Thomas was unable to capitalize on Olsen's absence the first time around, catching eight of 14 targets for 68 yards in three games (Weeks 2-5) while averaging 54.7 snaps per contest. However, the rookie fourth-round pick looked much better in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Tampa Bay, catching each of his five targets for 46 yards after hauling in just one pass over the previous seven weeks. Thomas will kick off his second run in the starting role with a favorable Week 14 matchup at Cleveland, facing a defense that's given up the most catches (75) and targets (111) to tight ends, albeit with a mark of just 6.5 yards per target.
More News
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Emerges to make five catches•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches pass versus Ravens•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: No offensive snaps•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Plays one offensive snap•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Totals 38 receiving yards versus Giants•
-
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Involvement slowly growing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....