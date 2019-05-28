Thomas (leg) was limited to side work Tuesday at OTAs, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Despite bringing his helmet out to the field, Thomas still isn't ready to practice with teammates, nursing a leg injury that doesn't appear serious. The 2018 fourth-round pick will enter training camp second on the depth chart, but Greg Olsen's recent injury history suggests Thomas has a decent shot to make starts before the end of the season. He started six games as a rookie, averaging four catches for 37 yards on six targets (with one touchdown) in those contests.