Thomas (leg) was limited to rehab work during mandatory minicamp, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Thomas rode a stationary bike on the sideline while watching his teammates practice. There hasn't been any suggestion of a serious injury, with coach Ron Rivera saying he's hopeful the second-year pro will be ready for training camp. Thomas averaged four catches for 37 yards on six targets in six starts last season, typically handling a three-down role when Greg Olsen wasn't available. The 34-year-old is healthy and now has clearance for all football activities, but his recent history of foot injuries hints that Thomas may be needed this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories