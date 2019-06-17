Panthers' Ian Thomas: Still not practicing
Thomas (leg) was limited to rehab work during mandatory minicamp, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Thomas rode a stationary bike on the sideline while watching his teammates practice. There hasn't been any suggestion of a serious injury, with coach Ron Rivera saying he's hopeful the second-year pro will be ready for training camp. Thomas averaged four catches for 37 yards on six targets in six starts last season, typically handling a three-down role when Greg Olsen wasn't available. The 34-year-old is healthy and now has clearance for all football activities, but his recent history of foot injuries hints that Thomas may be needed this season.
