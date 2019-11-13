Play

Thomas was not targeted during Sunday's 24-16 loss to Green Bay.

Thomas ended 2018 with 25 catches in his final five games, but the Indiana product has suffered through an intense sophomore slump. With Greg Olsen, who was out for the final month of 2018, back in the fold, Thomas has just two targets this season -- neither of them coming in the red zone. He's topped five offensive snaps just once in his last four games. With that kind of usage, Thomas should not be on your radar Sunday, even against Atlanta's 25th-ranked pass defense.

