Panthers' Ian Thomas: Still waiting for first catch
Thomas was not targeted during Sunday's 24-16 loss to Green Bay.
Thomas ended 2018 with 25 catches in his final five games, but the Indiana product has suffered through an intense sophomore slump. With Greg Olsen, who was out for the final month of 2018, back in the fold, Thomas has just two targets this season -- neither of them coming in the red zone. He's topped five offensive snaps just once in his last four games. With that kind of usage, Thomas should not be on your radar Sunday, even against Atlanta's 25th-ranked pass defense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.