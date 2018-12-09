Panthers' Ian Thomas: Thrives in second stint as starter
Thomas caught nine of 11 targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.
Thomas struggled earlier this season when Greg Olsen was out with a foot injury, but the rookie tight end looked much more comfortable taking over as the starter this time around. He led the Panthers in targets and catches while coming up only three receiving yards short of Curtis Samuel's team-leading total. With Olsen on injured reserve, Thomas will be a popular waiver wire add ahead of a Week 15 matchup with a Saints team that just gave up two touchdowns to Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate.
