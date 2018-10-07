Thomas caught three of six targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 33-31 win over the Giants.

Thomas tied for second on the team in targets, but he did't make much of an impact outside of a 27-yard gain in the second quarter. While this effort was modest at best for Thomas, he notched a new career high in yardage and has now improved in that category with each passing week of the season. Thomas could put up useful numbers if he ever takes full advantage of his newfound role in the offense, with his next chance to step up coming Sunday against the Redskins.