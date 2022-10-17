Thomas caught both his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

While it was a very modest yardage total, it was good for the best performance of the day by any Panther not named Christian McCaffrey. Thomas has yet to haul in more than two catches or see more than three targets in a game this season, and the team's revolving door at quarterback -- Jacob Eason took over for P.J. Walker (neck) in the second half Sunday -- won't improve the tight end's chances of taking a step forward heading into a Week 7 tilt against the Buccaneers.