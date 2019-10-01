Play

Thomas was not targeted in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Texans.

Thomas played 10 offensive snaps, which actually set a new season high for him. Still, such little playing time unsurprisingly prevented Thomas from making an impact, and he remains without a catch through four games. With Greg Olsen hardly ever leaving the field, Thomas has seen his role at tight end marginalized to begin his second season.

