Panthers' Ian Thomas: Will be part of TE committee
Interim coach Perry Fewell said the Panthers will have a committee approach at tight end Sunday in Atlanta due to the likely absence of Greg Olsen (concussion), Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Fewell mentioned Thomas, Chris Manhertz and fullback Alex Armah as the options to cover for Olsen. Having said that, Thomas is the most likely of the trio to make an impact as a pass catcher. While he has just five receptions on nine targets in 12 games this season, he finished his rookie year in 2018 with a 36-333-2 line across 16 contests.
