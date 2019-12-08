Thomas caught five of 10 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Falcons.

With Greg Olsen (concussion) inactive, Thomas' Week 14 output proved to be better than that of his preceding 12 combined, as he tied or surpassed his previous season totals in targets (nine), receptions (five) and yards (28) in a matchup against Atlanta's bottom-10 pass defense. Should Olsen be forced to miss a second consecutive outing Week 15 against Seattle, Thomas is a worthwhile consideration facing off against a Seahawks defense that enters Sunday Night Football as a bottom-five unit in terms of catches (77), receiving yards (802) and touchdowns (six) allowed to opposing tight ends this season.