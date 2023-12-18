Smith-Marsette caught both of his targets for one yard and rushed four times for 31 yards in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Falcons. He also muffed a punt but recovered it himself.

Smith-Marsette was used more as a gadget player Sunday, helping a poor Panthers offense move the ball through his involvement as a runner. As a result, his value should receive a slight uptick ahead of Week 16's game versus the Packers.