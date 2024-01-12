Smith-Marsette finished the regular season with 8 catches on 10 targets for 51 yards and eight rushes for 74 yards and a touchdown in 17 games. He also returned 37 punts for 322 yards and another score.

Smith-Marsette handled punt-return duties throughout the season and saw his offensive role expand after Laviska Shenault (ankle) was injured in November. Although he produced some good moments on gadget plays, it remains to be seen whether Carolina's new front office will look to retain Smith-Marsette as a restricted free agent this offseason.