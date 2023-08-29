Smith-Marsette was traded to the Panthers from the Chiefs on Tuesday, Dov Kleiman of BroBible.com reports.
The teams will swap conditional seventh-round picks in the deal, while Smith-Marsette should provide some improved depth at receiver for Carolina. The Iowa product has appeared in 16 games over the last three NFL seasons, making six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns.
