Smith-Marsette caught his lone target for 18 yards and rushed twice for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Packers.

Smith-Marsette found the end zone for the first time this season, scoring on a 20-yard run in the second quarter. For the second straight week, the 24-year-old wideout did most of his damage on the ground. Despite his versatile skill set, Smith-Marsette's fantasy value is limited in the Carolina's struggling offense. The veteran will look to continue his increased involvement heading into a matchup with Jaguars in Week 17.