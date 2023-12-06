Smith-Marsette played 12 of the Panthers' 72 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Buccaneers.

Since being acquired from the Chiefs shortly before Week 1, Smith-Marsette has suited up in all 12 of the Panthers' games while serving as the team's top punt returner. Though most of the value he provides to Carolina come through his contributions on special teams, Smith-Marsette has started to see a slight uptick in playing time on offense at receiver while the Panthers have made Terrace Marshall a healthy inactive the past three weeks. The 12 snaps Smith-Marsette picked up Sunday represented a season-high total.