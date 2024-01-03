Smith-Marsette (illness) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Both Smith-Marsette and running back Miles Sanders were sidelined Wednesday due to an illness, so something could be going around the locker room in Carolina. Smith-Marsette has taken on a larger role in recent weeks with Jonathan Mingo (foot) on injured reserve, averaging 31.7 scrimmage yards in the last three games. The third-year wideout from Iowa will try to close out his season on a high note Sunday against the Buccaneers, but he'll first have to recover from his illness.