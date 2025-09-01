Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Ekwonu (appendectomy) is considered day-to-day, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Ekwonu was spotted working off to the side of Panthers' practice Monday, which could be a good sign for his availability in the team's Week 1 contest against the Jaguars. However, if the 2022 first-round pick is unable to suit up Sunday, Yosh Nijman is expected to step in and protect Bryce Young's blindside.