Ekwonu (appendectomy) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

The 2022 first-round pick from NC State was able to practice in a limited fashion all week for the first time since undergoing an emergency appendectomy in late August, which is a good sign for his potential availability Sunday. However, if Ekwonu isn't ready for in-game action just yet, Yosh Nijman will likely get the start at left tackle.