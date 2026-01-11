Ekwonu (knee) suffered a significant knee injury that will carry into the offseason, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekwonu suffered the injury early in the first quarter, and he was carted off the field. After the game, he was spotted on crutches with a brace around his knee, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. While there hasn't been an exact diagnosis, Ekwonu is likely to miss at least some offseason activity.