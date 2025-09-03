Ekwonu (appendectomy) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Ekwonu underwent an emergency appendectomy in late August. Head coach Dave Canales relayed Wednesday that Ekwonu is unlikely to play Sunday against the Jaguars unless the fourth-year offensive lineman has "a great day" during Friday's practice, per Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site. Yosh Nijman and Brady Christensen have been seeing first-team reps at left tackle and are the top candidates to start in Week 1 if Ekwonu is unable to play.