Panthers' Ikem Ekwonu: Logs limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekwonu (appendectomy) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Per Gantt, coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Ekwonu was asking for more work, a positive sign as he continues to recover from an appendectomy he underwent prior to Week 1. If he can manage a full practice Thursday or Friday, he might avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.