Ekwonu (knee) was moved to the Panthers' reserve/PUP list Sunday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Ekwonu continues to recover from a ruptured patellar tendon that he suffered in the Panthers' wild-card loss to the Rams in January. He is required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, with Week 6 against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 18 the earliest he can return. Rasheed Walker figures to serve as the Panthers' starter at left tackle for as long as Ekwonu is sidelined.