The Panthers selected Ekwonu in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, sixth overall.

Ekwonu is the first tackle off the board and provides the Panthers with a desperately needed talent boost on an offensive line that probably still needs more help yet. The Panthers keep Ekwonu in state following a distinguished career at North Carolina State, and the expectation is he'll soon take over as Carolina's starting left tackle. Ekwonu has below average reach for a left tackle at 6-foot-4 with 34-inch arms, but he offsets any reach limitations with exceptional range (4.93-second 40) and otherwise has excellent anchor ability to move defenders.