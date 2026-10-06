Coach Dave Canales said Monday that Ekwonu (knee) is still a considerable time away from returning to action, Mike Kaye of ESPN reports.

Ekwonu was placed on the Panthers' reserve/PUP list prior to the start of the regular season, as he was still recovering from the ruptured patellar tendon he suffered during the Panthers' wild-card loss against the Rams last postseason, and there's no indication at this point that he's nearing a return. With rookie first-rounder Monroe Freeling now dealing with a knee issue, Stone Forsythe could be called upon to start at right tackle for the Panthers in Week 6 after their bye in Week 5.