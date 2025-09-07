Ekwonu (appendectomy) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekwonu is still recovering from an emergency appendectomy that he underwent in late August, and his next chance to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 2 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 14. Yosh Njiman is expected to start at left tackle in Ekwonu's absence, per Joe Person of The Athletic.