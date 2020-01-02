Play

Hyman announced via his personal Twitter account Thursday that he's signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers.

Hyman spent most of the 2019 season on the Buccaneers' practice squad. He also appeared in two contests with the team, securing two of four targets for 34 yards. The James Madison product now gets a shot in Carolina.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories