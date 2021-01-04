site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Ishmael Hyman: Lands future pact
RotoWire Staff
The Panthers signed Hyman to a reserve/future contract Monday, Will Bryan of the team's official site reports.
Through three years in the NFL, Hyman has suited up in two games, recording a pair of catches for 34 yards. The 25-year-old will compete for a depth role in 2021.
