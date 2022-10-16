Eason completed three of five passes for 59 yards and an interception in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

P.J. Walker left the game in the second half with a neck injury, leaving Eason as the last quarterback available for the Panthers. The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft and had only five career pass attempts coming into this week, but with Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) also injured, Eason could find himself getting the start for Carolina in Week 7 against Tampa Bay.