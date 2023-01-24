The Panthers signed Eason to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Eason was signed to the Panthers' practice squad after being cut by the Seahawks ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline. He was quickly thrust into backup duties behind P.J. Walker after Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold suffered ankle injuries, but Eason was ultimately cut after Darnold returned from injured reserve. Eason then joined the 49ers' practice squad in mid-November and stayed their until he was cut at the beginning of January. With his new deal, he'll rejoin Carolina's organization and be able to compete for a backup role during the offseason.