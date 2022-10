Eason was elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

With Baker Mayfield (ankle) doubtful to face Tampa Bay and Sam Darnold (ankle) still out of action, Eason will likely serve as the backup to PJ Walker for at least one more game. Eason saw his first action of the season last week against the Rams after Walker left with a neck injury, and the former completed three of five passes for 59 yards and an interception.