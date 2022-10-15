Carolina elevated Eason from the practice squad to its active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

It will be Eason's first game this season, and he'll probably be serving as a backup to P.J. Walker with regular starter Baker Mayfield (ankle) doubtful. The 2020 fourth-rounder has just five NFL pass attempts to his name.

