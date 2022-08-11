Tuioti-Mariner (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Panthers on Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The transaction occured after Tuioti-Mariner was carted off during Tuesday's practice, per Darin Gantt of the team's official site. The 260-pound defensive end signed a contract with the Panthers in January after spending his first four seasons with the Falcons. During his stint in Atlanta, Tuioti-Mariner collected 54 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 30 games played. The 26-year-old now has to sit the entire 2022 season unless an injury settlement arises between him and Carolina.