Windmon registered 10 tackles (seven solo), including 0.5 sacks, and one pass defense during Sunday's 48-14 loss to the Buccaneers.

Windmon started at inside linebacker for a second straight week Sunday due to Trevin Wallace (shoulder) and Claudin Cherelus (toe) both being on injured reserve. Windmon combined with Jaden Crumedy for a two-yard sack on Baker Mayfield late in the first quarter, and Windmon finished the game as the Panthers' third-leading tackler behind Chandler Wooten (14) and Xavier Woods (12). Windmon has tallied 18 tackles (11 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass defenses over his two starts and will likely see a heavy workload in the Panthers' regular-season finale against the Falcons next Sunday.