Crumedy (ankle) was activated from the Panthers' injured reserve list Wednesday, Kassidy Hill of the team's official site reports.
The rookie from Mississippi State missed the Panthers' first nine games this season after sustaining an ankle injury in early August, but he's now in line to make his NFL debut Sunday. Expect Crumedy to serve as one of Carolina's top rotational interior defensive lineman when the Panthers face the Giants in Germany in Week 10.
