Clowney (knee) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Clowney has been held out of practice all week due to a lingering knee injury, but head coach Dave Canales said Friday that he expects Clowney to play Sunday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Clowney has registered 2.5 sacks over Carolina's last two games since the Week 11 bye.
More News
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Misses another practice•
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Good to go Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney: Suiting up in Germany•