Clowney (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Clowney missed practiced Wednesday with rest/knee designations after having been sidelined for Carolina's loss to the Eagles in Week 14. Barring any setbacks, though, the veteran edge rusher can be considered fully on track for Sunday's home game against Dallas.
