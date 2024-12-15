Clowney (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
After resting Wednesday, Clowney logged back-to-back full practices but still drew a questionable tag. After recording only 1.0 sacks through his first eight appearances, Clowney has 2.5 sacks over the last two games.
