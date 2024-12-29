Clowney (knee/elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Clowney was given the questionable tag for Sunday's NFC South clash after logging a FP/DNP/LP practice report this week due to elbow and knee injuries. The veteran edge rusher has progressed enough in his recovery to play Sunday, and he will start opposite D.J. Wonnum while Cam Gill and DJ Johnson provide backup support.