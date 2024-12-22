Clowney (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Clowney logged a DNP/LP/FP practice report this past week as he worked through a knee injury, and he's done enough to suit up Sunday. He's logged nine tackles (seven solo), including 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses over his last three regular-season games.
