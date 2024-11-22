Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
After logging a DNP on Wednesday, Clowney was able to put in a limited sessions Thursday and a full practice Friday, paving the way for him to possibly suit up Sunday. The 31-year-old has just 1.0 sacks through eight games this season as a rotational edge defender.
