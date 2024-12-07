Clowney (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Dave Canales said Friday that he expected Clowney to play Sunday despite not practicing all week, but the veteran edge rusher will observe to contest from the sidelines. DJ Johnson and Cam Gill are in line to see increased defensive snaps Sunday due to Clowney's injury. Clowney's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 15.
