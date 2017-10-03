Panthers' Jairus Byrd: Signs with Panthers
Byrd signed with the Panthers on Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Byrd was seen as one of the best safeties in the league when he was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Bills, but then, after signing a six-year deal with the Saints, he never was the same player. After being released by the Saints during the offseason, Byrd will finally get another shot, with Panthers' starting safety Kurt Coleman set for a multi-week absence with a sprained MCL. Byrd will likely fill in as a reserve safety until Coleman is able to make his return to the field.
