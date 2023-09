Luton was elevated to the Panthers' active roster Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The moves comes with starter Bryce Young (ankle) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Luton joined the Panthers' practice squad Wednesday after being let go by the team at the end of training camp. He will serve as the backup for Andy Dalton for Week 3 and could stay in that role for an additional week or two depending on how Young progresses through his rehab.