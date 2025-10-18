The Panthers reinstated Coker (quadriceps) from injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Coker has been a full practice participant over the past two weeks, and his reinstatement from IR indicates that he is tracking toward playing against the Jets on Sunday. The second-year wideout finished his rookie campaign with 32 catches (on 46 targets) for 478 yards and two touchdowns across 11 regular-season games. Coker should be utilized in two- and three-wideout sets alongside rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan, which would result in a decrease in offensive snaps for Xavier Legette and Hunter Renfrow.