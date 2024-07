The Panthers activated Coker (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Coker signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in April, and he led the FCS with 15 receiving touchdowns. Coker will be ready for the start of Panthers training camp Wednesday, and he'll compete for a spot on the end of the wide receiver depth chart.