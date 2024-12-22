Coker (quadriceps) is expected to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coker missed three straight games with a quad injury before returning for last week's loss to the Cowboys. The undrafted rooie then popped back up with a quad issue on Thursday's injury report, and he ended the week as a limited participant in back-to-back practices. But, it looks like he'll still be able to suit up and play consecutive games for the first time since Week 9 and Week 10. David Moore (concussion) is also expected to be available Sunday, per Schefter. Meanwhile, Xavier Legette (hip) has already been ruled out, which should leave Coker and Moore to round out the Panthers' starting receiver spots behind veteran Adam Thielen.