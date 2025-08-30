The Panthers placed Coker (quadriceps) on injured reserve with a designation to return Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Jared Feinberg of ThePanthersWire, Coker suffered the quad injury during practice Thursday. He'll need to miss at least the first four games of the regular season, so the earliest date he can play is Sunday, Oct. 5 versus Miami. To fill Coker's spot on the active roster and in the wideout corps. the Panthers signed veteran receiver Hunter Renfrow on Saturday.