Coker recorded nine receptions on 12 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round loss to the Rams.

The Panthers nearly pulled off the significant upset, and Coker was a key to the offense's success. He led the team in every stat and pulled in a seven-yard touchdown catch with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers the lead. Coker also chipped in long catches of 52 and 37 yards to record the highest single-game yardage total of his career, even more impressive considering it was his first appearance in the postseason. Coker missed the first half of the regular season with a quadriceps injury, but he looks capable of forming a solid wide receiver duo with Tetairoa McMillan in 2026.