Coker brought in eight of nine targets for 66 yards and returned two punts for 49 yards in the Panthers' 34-3 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Coker didn't generate the splash plays that were a big part of his Week 1 body of work against the Bears, but the speedy wideout led the Panthers in receptions and finished second to Tetairoa McMillan in both receiving yards and targets. Coker averaged a modest 8.3 yards per grab on the afternoon, yet his stellar catch rate -- he's brought in 16 of 18 targets through his first two games -- and sizable role in the air attack makes him a highly appealing option in all formats heading into a Week 3 road matchup against the Browns next Sunday.